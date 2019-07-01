Fundraiser For Journalist Attacked by Antifa Nears $150,000

The fundraiser for journalist Andy Ngo, who was viciously attacked by Antifa thugs in Portland, has reached nearly $150,000 in less than two days.

Ngo was hospitalized after Antifa criminals wearing assault gloves doused him with quick drying cement hidden inside milkshakes during a rally on Saturday.

The GoFundMe in support of Ngo, created by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin on his behalf, is already over $130,000 less than 48 hours after being created.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

The money will towards paying Ngo’s medical costs after he was diagnosed with brain bleed in addition to replacing his broken equipment.

The outpouring of support for Ngo is heartening even as many leftists and media commentators continue to justify or outright celebrate his assault.

As the video below documents, the media itself has relentlessly promoted Antifa and can be squarely blamed for radicalizing violent domestic terrorists on the left who routinely resort to violence.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————