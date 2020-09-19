Furious Democrats Surround Mitch McConnell’s Home, Post Address Online Following RBG's Death

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, angry leftists posted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s address and began surrounding his home to intimidate the Republican lawmaker not to vote for a SCOTUS replacement before Inauguration Day.

Just hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced, leftists quickly doxxed McConnell, who has the power to bring a vote on the Senate floor for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and mobilized their fanatics to protest outside his Kentucky home.

Outside of @senatemajldr house right now. Crowd getting bigger. LMPD trying to keep people on sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/0AKxmfHpML — Joel Willett (@realJoelWillett) September 19, 2020

The woman is being transported to jail. pic.twitter.com/xwQtGnXdU0 — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 19, 2020

Dozens of demonstrators were seen gathered outside of McConnell’s home with signs like “Ruth sent us.”

McConnell announced on Friday that the Senate would hold a vote for President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, which Trump has indicated he will quickly name.

…. Meanwhile Outside of Mitch McConnell’s house pic.twitter.com/hvlGM6SV9t — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 19, 2020

Wow, so many Seattle liberals must be disgusted to see these protesters showing up to Mitch McConnell’s house, after they spent all summer condemning the local protests at the homes of public servants. 😮 pic.twitter.com/2hfKGAIkXE — Spek (@spekulation) September 19, 2020

“Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” McConnell said.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell added.

This isn’t the first time the left targeted McConnell’s home.

Last year, leftists surrounded his house at night chanting for him to be “stabbed in the motherf*cking heart” for his pro-Second Amendment views, resulting in Twitter suspending his account for posting videos of the incident.

Tom Pappert breaks down the dark legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!