Fury as YouTube Attaches 9/11 Article to Notre Dame Fire Livestream

In 2018, YouTube introduced its knowledge panel feature in a bid to prevent users from consuming misinformation on the platform, including conspiracy theories pertaining to the 11 September 2001 terror attacks.

YouTube users in the US and South Korea who watched Monday’s livestreams of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, were greeted with a small gray panel titled “September 11 attacks”, which contained a snippet from an Encyclopedia Britannica article about the 9/11 event.

YouTube was quick to explain in a statement that the platform “launched information panels with links to third-party sources like Encyclopaedia Britannica and Wikipedia for subjects subject to misinformation”.

“These panels are triggered algorithmically and our systems sometimes make the wrong call. We are disabling these panels for live streams related to the fire,” the statement pointed out.

Many Twitter users have, meanwhile, expressed indignation about what some described as YouTube’s “crazy” move to install its knowledge panel feature underneath the Notre Dame Cathedral livestreams.


Big Tech is now bragging about the amount of control they will have over public discourse online. Alex explains that globalists have been planning to have this type of control for decades.

Others called YouTube a “joke”, adding that the platform has turned into “a parody of itself”.

Moderating livestreams remains an issue for YouTube, which, in particular, disabled comments on a livestream of the US congressional hearing on white nationalism and social media.


