Future of Hollywood–China Relationship in Question

With the recent lackluster performance of the biggest U.S.–China film coproduction in history and the collapse of two major deals, Hollywood’s relationship with China is facing uncertainty.

The fantasy epic “The Great Wall,” coproduced by studios including Universal Pictures and China Film Group, is projected to lose $75 million after a poor showing at the U.S. box office.

This month, Dalian Wanda Group’s $1 billion deal for Dick Clark Productions fell through, as did Huahua Media and Shanghai Film Group’s planned $1 billion investment in Paramount Pictures. Both deals were stymied due to China’s tightened restrictions on capital outflows from the country.

‘We’re seeing a Hollywood that is increasingly made for China.’

— Aynne Kokas, author of ‘Hollywood Made in China’

