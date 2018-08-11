'Future of the Democrat Party': RNC Mocks Ocasio-Cortez in New Ad

The Republican National Committee released a new ad highlighting the numerous gaffes socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in several interviews.

The ad shows some cringeworthy moments, including when Ocasio-Cortez admitted she was ignorant about Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and when she pledged to “flip this seat red” in November.

Other highlights include moments Ocasio-Cortez made false statements regarding the economy and the U.S. defense budget, as well as claiming the costs of “Medicare for All” would be offset by the reduced “cost of all funeral expenses.”

The ad won’t likely bode well for Democrats, who have already voiced their reluctance and even hostility toward Ocasio-Cortez because she’s moving the party further left and alienating moderate voters.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the de facto leader of the Democrats, even pushed back against Ocasio-Cortez last month, saying the “Democratic Party is not a socialist party.”

“I just don’t think our party should be identified because we have a few people who seem to be to the left of the left,” she said.

Additionally, Ocasio-Cortez’s newfound “star power” did little to help other socialists candidates during Tuesday’s primaries in four states.

