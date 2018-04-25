Futures Indicate Another Rough Day Ahead For Stocks Following Dow's 400-point Drop Tuesday

Image Credits: Scott Beale | Flickr.

U.S. stock index futures fell ahead of Wednesday’s open, as markets reacted to the 10-year Treasury yield cracking the 3 percent mark.

Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 116 points, indicating a lower open of 122.13 points. Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures indicated a negative start to Wednesday’s session for their respective markets.

The moves in premarket trade came after the Dow ended Tuesday down more than 400 points after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped the 3 percent mark.

