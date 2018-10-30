Gab Banned By GoDaddy, Shopify, Medium; AG Plans Investigation; Founder Inundated With Death Threats

The free speech social network Gab has been taken offline after being banned by web domain registrar GoDaddy, shopping cart service Shopify, PayPal, payment processor Stripe, web host service Joylent and even blog site Medium since being blamed by the media for the mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

Though heinous crimes are regularly livestreamed by criminal users of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube without the owners of those sites being held personally responsible, Gab is being held to a completely different standard and its founder Andrew Torba is being targeted for personal destruction.

Gab’s website now shows only this statement:

Former DNC chair Howard Dean said Gab should be tried as an “accomplice” to murder:

Howard Dean: Gab should be tried as accomplice to murder in synagogue slayings https://t.co/WzkmMVvF4J pic.twitter.com/BBtffo4xXi — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2018

Attorney General John Shapiro told CBS Philly on Monday: “Were also going to be conducting independently a review of the social media platform Gab, used by this individual in Pittsburgh. We’re going to do everything we can to support law enforcement and do our work as well to keep people safe.”

The media is going after Torba’s friends and family:

The media is trying to get me killed. I am not afraid. I am praying for them all. pic.twitter.com/eKyPvdt86R — Gab.com🕊 (@getongab) October 29, 2018

I just want everyone to know that I am happy, healthy, optimistic, and don’t have any plans to harm myself or others. If something happens to me or my family it is certainly a conspiracy and you should investigate it. Screenshot this and save it. https://t.co/fX0JJbdj3i — Gab.com🕊 (@getongab) October 29, 2018

According to a massive academic study of all posts ever made on https://t.co/J3RftnOEqv, 94% of content did not include any “hate speech.” In that same study, Twitter is cited as having ~97% of content without “hate speech.” So is ~3% hate speech the baseline? 🧐 — Gab.com🕊 (@getongab) October 29, 2018

Here is our full interview with @npr since they cut out 98% of what was said it would be a shame if this went viral. https://t.co/kdVHV6rICr — Gab.com🕊 (@getongab) October 29, 2018

Torba spoke out about the censorship push on The Alex Jones Show:

Dana Loesch criticized the hypocrisy of the situation on Twitter:

What I find inconsistent is the treatment of Twitter, FB, and the lesser known service Gab. Anti-Semitic and insane remarks were reportedly shared to all 3 (and the content below is still available on Twitter) but yet only one was penalized. Why? https://t.co/UF0Q94daWt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2018

The left’s favorite line is to say “if you don’t like their platforms build your own.”

That’s exactly what Torba did and yet he’s being blacklisted and banned from every service on the internet over the criminal actions of a user which he had no control over and is doing everything in his power to bring to justice.