Gaetz Calls For Second Special Counsel: FBI, DoJ 'Cannot Investigate Themselves'

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

According to Gaetz, those agencies cannot investigate themselves.

.@mattgaetz on Dem FISA memo: "The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept cannot investigate themselves and the evidence we've uncovered shows wrongdoing at the highest levels of those agencies." @WattersWorld pic.twitter.com/iEUKJBwioo — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2018

“My expectation is the people of America will win through the appointment of a second special counsel,” he said. “But that is going to require Attorney General Jeff Sessions to do his job.

Read more