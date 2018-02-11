Gaetz Calls For Second Special Counsel: FBI, DoJ 'Cannot Investigate Themselves'

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

According to Gaetz, those agencies cannot investigate themselves.

“My expectation is the people of America will win through the appointment of a second special counsel,” he said. “But that is going to require Attorney General Jeff Sessions to do his job.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments