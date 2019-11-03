Gaffe-Prone Biden Briefly Claims He’s In Ohio During Iowa Stop

Image Credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) experienced another gaffe during a stop in Iowa over the weekend, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio while campaigning in the Hawkeye State.

Biden, who has remained gaffe-prone throughout his presidential bid, misspoke yet again during a campaign stop at Abby Finkenauer’s Fish Fry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio before correcting himself.

“How many unsafe bridges you still have here in the state of Ohio?” he said before correcting himself. “I mean Iowa. I was just in Ohio because they have more”:

While it is true that Biden corrected himself, the flub draws attention to the mounting gaffes he has committed throughout his campaign.

Read more

Trevor Noah asked Hillary how she killed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, instead of answering she just laughs
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Lawyers For Whistleblower Float Legal Threats To Curtail Media Speculation About Client’s Identity

Lawyers For Whistleblower Float Legal Threats To Curtail Media Speculation About Client’s Identity

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Member Gets Six Years For Baton Attack On Man’s Head

Antifa Member Gets Six Years For Baton Attack On Man’s Head

U.S. News
Comments

Don Jr. Says He Rejected POTUS Advice To Cool It On Twitter During Mueller Probe

U.S. News
comments

Bernie Sanders Claims His Ideas Are ‘Not Far Left’

U.S. News
comments

Dershowitz: A Partisan Impeachment Vote Is Exactly What The Framers Feared

U.S. News
comments

Comments