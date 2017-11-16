Gallagher: The people voted for Brexit, f***ing get over it

Music icon Noel Gallagher has hit out at Remoaners still whinging about the referendum result, telling Noisey that Britain voting Leave was democracy in action and that whose opposed should “fucking get over it”.

He said: “In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it.

“You know what I mean? It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. Fucking get over it.”

Noel Gallagher on Brexit: "The people voted. That’s democracy. F**king get over it." pic.twitter.com/jdxeoIekuN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 16, 2017

Gallagher said that he didn’t vote in the referendum and didn’t support Brexit, but pointed out the dangers of those seeking to overturn the result: “The people trying to get the vote overturned, they used to call that fascism. But they don’t call it fascism any more because they’re fucking ‘right on’.”

“It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on.” Bang on the money. Gallagher has also previously spoken about the British government’s failure to combat jihadi terrorism. A man in touch with what’s going on and not afraid to speak his mind.