Gallp Poll: 83% Say Mental Health To Blame For Mass Shootings

Image Credits: CC0 Public Domain / Max Pixel.

A new Gallup poll has found that 83% of voters in the US believe the blame for most mass shootings can be pinned on a “failure in our mental health system”.

That reasoning was the most popular choice among a list of potential factors voters feel are to blame “a great deal” or “a fair amount”.

The second highest factor was “the spread of extremist viewpoints on the internet,” with 79 percent agreeing it spurs mass shooters.

‘Easy access to guns’ was ranked third with 69 percent, just 4 percentage points above ‘drug use’.

A further 58 percent said that ‘inflammatory language from prominent politicians or political commentators’ was a factor.

When the factors were analyzed as being to blame ‘a great deal’ only, ‘failure of the mental health system to identify individuals who are a danger to others’ ranked top with 55%.

The findings come at a time when Democrats are blaming the President directly for shootings and pledging to enact strict gun control measures, including enforced government buybacks.

While these initiatives are “common sense” to advocates, if one takes the time to examine the data and evidence, it becomes abundantly clear that gun control in this form will do little to reduce gun violence.

No Democratic candidate has focused on the mental health aspect, which most Americans clearly think is the overriding issue.


Related Articles

"Conservative" NRO Columnist David French Says Drag Queen Story Hour is "One of the Blessings of Liberty"

“Conservative” NRO Columnist David French Says Drag Queen Story Hour is “One of the Blessings of Liberty”

U.S. News
Comments
Viewers Claim Biden's Teeth Were Falling Out of His Mouth During Dem Debate

Viewers Claim Biden’s Teeth Were Falling Out of His Mouth During Dem Debate

U.S. News
Comments

O’Rourke, Harris, Castro Claim Trump Inspired El Paso Shooter

U.S. News
comments

Studies Find No Evidence That Assault Weapon Bans Reduce Homicide Rates

U.S. News
comments

The Most Memorable Quote From Each Of The 10 Candidates During Thursday’s Democratic Presidential Debate

U.S. News
comments

Comments