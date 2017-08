Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Americans’ confidence in the economy continues to grow, as Gallup shows the highest levels measured since mid-March.

At the end of the August 13 week, Gallup’s U.S. Economic Confidence Index averaged +8, up from last week’s +7 average that ended a three-month period in which confidence was stagnant between zero and +5.

The U.S. Economic Confidence Index shows an average of how Americans are rating current economic conditions and whether they believe the economy is improving or getting worse.

