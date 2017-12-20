GALLUP: Eight In 10 Americans Afflicted by Stress

About eight in 10 Americans say they frequently (44%) or sometimes (35%) encounter stress in their daily lives. Just 17% say they rarely feel stressed, while 4% say they never do.

Although stress is common, just 41% of U.S. adults say, in answer to a different question, that they lack the time they need to do things they want. The majority, 59%, tend to think they do have enough time.

Americans were asked about their stress and time pressures in a Dec. 4-11 Gallup poll. This is the first year the questions have been updated in a decade, after being asked each December from 2001 through 2007.

Read more