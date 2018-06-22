Gallup Poll: 62 Percent of Americans Believe Their News Is Biased

In a recent follow-up survey about American views, Gallup and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation reported that Americans believe that 62 percent of “the news they read in newspapers, see on television or hear on the radio is biased.”

Through a web survey of 1,440 U.S. adults, Gallup wanted to find out how much “problematic information” people find via T.V., newspapers, radio, and social media.

Gallup found that about 62 percent of the news adults receive is biased, and 44 percent of that this news is also inaccurate. Additionally, more than a third of people believe that “the news they see in these channels is misinformation — false or inaccurate information that is presented as if it were true.”

These numbers substantially increase for social media, as Gallup found that 80 percent of news adults see on social media is biased, 64 percent is inaccurate, and 65 percent is misinformation.

Further, Republicans see 15 of the 17 major news sources as biased, and also believe that most news organizations are inaccurate as well.

Democrats, on the other hand, believe that all but two major news organizations are accurate, and that more news outlets are biased than inaccurate.