Gallup Poll: 64% Of Americans Support Legal Marijuana

A new Gallup poll shows that a record high percentage of Americans support the legalization of marijuana, including, for the first time, a majority of both Republicans and Democrats.

Gallup found that 64 percent–or nearly two out of three people–believe that marijuana should be legal for adults. This total included 51 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of Democrats, and 67 percent of independents.

This is a stark increase since the poll was first conducted in the late 1960s, but especially among Republicans, who now approve of marijuana legalization in higher numbers than ever. Even two decades ago, only a quarter of Americans supported legalization. Ten years ago, fewer than 25 percent of Republicans thought marijuana should be legal.

