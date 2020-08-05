Gallup Poll Shows 81% of Black Americans Oppose "Defund The Police" Movement

A Gallup poll published on Wednesday shows black Americans overwhelmingly support police spending the same amount or even more time in their neighborhoods.

The data suggests that over 80% of black Americans support the current or an increased police presence.

However, mainstream media and the Democratic Party are using groups like Black Lives Matter to push the narrative that Americans want to “defund the police.”

Despite this poll showing under 15% of U.S. adults support having less police on the streets, major cities like Seattle, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles are actively working on defunding their police departments.

