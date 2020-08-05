Gallup Poll Shows 81% of Black Americans Oppose "Defund The Police" Movement

Image Credits: Erik McGregor | Getty.

A Gallup poll published on Wednesday shows black Americans overwhelmingly support police spending the same amount or even more time in their neighborhoods.

The data suggests that over 80% of black Americans support the current or an increased police presence.

However, mainstream media and the Democratic Party are using groups like Black Lives Matter to push the narrative that Americans want to “defund the police.”

Despite this poll showing under 15% of U.S. adults support having less police on the streets, major cities like Seattle, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles are actively working on defunding their police departments.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted "All Lives Matter" on Facebook

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted “All Lives Matter” on Facebook

U.S. News
Comments
Joe Biden Asks Black Journalist, ‘Are You a Junkie?’ After Being Asked About Cognitive Abilities

Joe Biden Asks Black Journalist, ‘Are You a Junkie?’ After Being Asked About Cognitive Abilities

U.S. News
Comments

NYC to Impose COVID Checkpoints to Enforce Quarantine Order

U.S. News
comments

Bike Store Cancels Contract With Austin Bike Police After ‘Woke’ Employees Complain

U.S. News
comments

Biden Stumbles Over His Words While Asserting He Doesn’t Need to Take a Cognitive Test

U.S. News
comments

Comments