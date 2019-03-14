Gambino Crime Family Boss Assassinated Outside NYC Home

Image Credits: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images.

Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali was assassinated in front of his Staten Island home Wednesday night in a stunning gangland hit that recalled some of the most infamous Mafia killings in city history.

Cali, 53, was gunned down in front of his brick mansion in the lavish Todt Hill neighborhood at about 9:20 p.m. His wife and young children were inside, police sources told The Post.

Egan-Chin, Debbie/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The gunman sped off in a blue pickup truck after the hit, which one source described as “disrespectful” because it took place near his family home in an outer borough.

