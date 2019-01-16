GameStop Transgender Meme Re-Emerges For Interview With Local News Station

Transgender Tiffany Moore, who became an Internet meme after getting into an argument with an employee at a GameStop store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has emerged for the first time since the viral incident for an interview with a local news station.

Having remained all but silent for the three weeks since the incident occurred, Moore gave an interview for KOB 4.

During the confrontation, which went viral on YouTube, Moore become irate and aggressive at a GameStop employee for “misgendering” him/her by referring to Moore as “sir”.

Despite insisting on being addressed as a woman, in the video confrontation Moore explains how he/she is happy to take on the role of “sir” while challenging the staffer to a physical fight.

“What’s really sad is it’s bringing so many bigots out of the woodwork,” said Moore, seemingly unaware that virtually the entirety of the Internet thought his/her behavior was out of order.

“Yeah, I could have reacted a whole lot better,” said Moore. “But you know what, I look back at it and if I could, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again. I would kick over that display 100,000 times again. Because my actions were justified. I mean, it was blatant and malicious hate. It was blatant and malicious misgendering.”

Moore, who is apparently a rapper and is in the process of creating a music video (the mere thought of that is hilarious), said he/she isn’t concerned about the memes, but will waste no time in using the unexpected fame to spread his/her message.

“We’re humans just like you,” Moore said. “We’re people just like you. We have kids. We have parents. We have brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, we’re just trying to live.”

A spokesperson for GameStop said that the situation was “unfortunate” but that the employee “acted professionally after mis-speaking by apologizing and remaining calm to de-escalate the situation.”

However, the company issued a glib statement swearing its loyalty to the cult of identity politics by stating, “Like other corporations committed to inclusiveness, we are continually learning.”

