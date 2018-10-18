Gamma ray burst sheds light on gravity wave event

Image Credits: Penn State University, Wikimedia Commons.

Astronomers using a battery of space and ground-based telescopes to study the aftermath of a gamma ray burst known as GRB 150101B say the explosion may have been triggered by the catastrophic merger of two neutron stars.

The gamma ray burst shares “remarkable similarities” with a similar merger detected in 2017 by gravitational waves.

GRB 150101B was discovered in 2015 by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. Follow-up observations by Chandra, Hubble, the Discovery Channel Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and others show GRB 150101B and its younger cousin, known as GW170817, may represent a new class of erupting bodies that turn on and off in X-rays.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Trillion Planet Survey is looking for alien laser beams

The Trillion Planet Survey is looking for alien laser beams

Science & Tech
Comments
Healthy Conversation? Twitter Takes No Action as Louis Farrakhan Calls Jews ‘Termites’

Healthy Conversation? Twitter Takes No Action as Louis Farrakhan Calls Jews ‘Termites’

Science & Tech
Comments

Their Population Control Agenda Is Working – The Birth Rate In the United States Has Fallen To Another All-Time Record Low

Science & Tech
Comments

Observing Earth from the Moon

Science & Tech
Comments

Four giant exoplanets discovered around a single young star

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments