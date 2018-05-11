Gang Charged With Over $3 Million Worth of Thefts

Members of a pickpocket gang who ran a human trafficking network that sent undocumented minors to pick pockets at tourist sites in Paris and other French cities have been charged in France.

The crimes were committed from 2012 to 2015 and made the group nearly three million euros ($3.5 million), they said.

