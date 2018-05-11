Gang Charged With Over $3 Million Worth of Thefts

Image Credits: Benoît Prieur / Wikimedia Commons.

Members of a pickpocket gang who ran a human trafficking network that sent undocumented minors to pick pockets at tourist sites in Paris and other French cities have been charged in France.

Bosnian prosecutors on Thursday brought charges against eight people for running a human trafficking network that sent undocumented minors to pick pockets at tourist sites in Paris and other French cities.

The crimes were committed from 2012 to 2015 and made the group nearly three million euros ($3.5 million), they said.

Read more


Related Articles

Globalist Plan: Iran Was Always The Goal

Globalist Plan: Iran Was Always The Goal

Globalism
Comments
Islamic Crime Wave in Germany

Islamic Crime Wave in Germany

Globalism
Comments

Acid Attack Victim “Looked Like Zombie”

Globalism
Comments

Immigration, Terrorism Top Issues For Europeans

Globalism
Comments

Former MEP Godfrey Bloom Exposes Criminal Takeover Of England

Globalism
Comments

Comments