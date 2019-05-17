Gang Members Charged in Execution of Calif. Man in Front of Grandson

Two Bulldog gang members in Fresno were arrested Thursday in connection to an “unprovoked” killing of a grandfather in front of his grandson, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Dyer identified the suspects as Andrew Guillen, 19, and John Chavez, 23.

Both were arrested and charged with murder in the April 2018 killing of 53-year-old Alejo Lara Armenta near Jensen Avenue and Ceder Avenue. Guillen and Chavez also face gang enhancements.

Read more



The 2020 election season has officially begun and already a wave of candidates area prepared to run against President Trump. Alex reveals the 4 things President Trump must do to secure victory in 2020 and keep America great!