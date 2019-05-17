Gang Members Charged in Execution of Calif. Man in Front of Grandson

Image Credits: Fresno Police.

Two Bulldog gang members in Fresno were arrested Thursday in connection to an “unprovoked” killing of a grandfather in front of his grandson, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Dyer identified the suspects as Andrew Guillen, 19, and John Chavez, 23.

The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images

Both were arrested and charged with murder in the April 2018 killing of 53-year-old Alejo Lara Armenta near Jensen Avenue and Ceder Avenue. Guillen and Chavez also face gang enhancements.

