Garlic Fest Shooting Witness to CNN: "If I Had a Gun, I Probably Could Have Ended it Right There"

CNN interviewed Brendon Gorshe, a father and Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting witness, who said if he was armed he probably could have stopped the shooter.

Revealing a truth CNN would like to suppress, Gorshe said, “I was close enough, I could have ran him over. If I didn’t have my daughters, I probably would have. If I had a gun, I probably could have ended it right there… I felt helpless.”

Gorshe described the feeling of not having a firearm, saying, “I was angry and I felt helpless.”

If attendees of the festival were allowed to be armed, they could have stopped the shooter even sooner than police did.

The police allegedly shot the assailant within one minute, but even that wasn’t quick enough as he killed three and injured fifteen.

Gorshe and his two young daughters witnessed 6-year-old Stephen Romero getting shot, and he even yelled at the attacker, causing him to turn his gun toward the Gorshe family, but the shooter walked back into the festival.

“I got out of my truck and screamed at him, ‘Hey!’ and he started to turn toward us… I threw it (the truck) in reverse and started backing up fast, screaming at people to get down and run,” Gorshe explained. “The guy panicked and started running toward the fence, but for some reason he changed his mind and turned around and raised that gun and he just walked into the festival and continued.”

As Democrat politicians use this tragic event to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda, don’t forget the only thing that stopped this evil act was good people with guns.