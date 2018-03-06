Gary Cohn Resigns From Trump White House

Gary Cohn, President Trump’s top economic adviser, is going to leave the administration in the coming weeks.

The New York Times, which was first to report the news, says “no single reason” is prompting Cohn to quit but the decision comes after the struggle inside the White House over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Why it matters per Axios’ Jonathan Swan: There’s now a grand total of zero people inside the West Wing with heft to take the anti-tariff fight to the president. Trump has cancelled a meeting with companies that use steel and aluminum that Cohn was arranging.

