A legal immigrant to the UK opened the first fish and chip shop nearly 200 years ago.

This obviously means that mass illegal immigration is good and we should totally erase all border controls in 2020.

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/5RZpVUFIxww

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of our most popular products at the Infowars Store right now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Ritual Public Shaming

Ritual Public Shaming

Hot News
Comments
Authorities Seeking Witnesses After Fatal Shooting of Cleveland Officer

Authorities Seeking Witnesses After Fatal Shooting of Cleveland Officer

Hot News
Comments

Professor Put on Leave After Students Are Offended by Chinese Word That Sounds Like N-Word

Hot News
comments

Muzzle Masks For Dogs Now Available

Hot News
comments

Brian Stelter Appointed Truth Ambassador Of Mainstream Media

Hot News
comments

Comments