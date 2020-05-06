Gates-Honored, Obama Admin-Appointed Doctor Wants to ‘Get Rid of All The Whites’

Dr. Carol Baker of Houston is caught on tape proposing that society “get rid of all the whites in the United States” to reduce the number of “vaccine refusers.”

Baker has recently served as the executive director of the Center for Vaccine Awareness and Research at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Baker was honored in Washington, D.C. with the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s 2019 Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a ceremony “made possible in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.”

In 2009, Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius appointed Baker to chair the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



If you follow the cash flow, you will find the truth!

Baker chaired through committee until 2012 and she served as a liaison representative of that committee as recently as 2019.

“So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers. I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States,” Baker said at the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” expert panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City on May 9, 2016. “Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 50% off!