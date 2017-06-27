Gatestone Institute: Childless European Leaders are ‘Sleepwalking Us to Disaster’

Because Europe’s top political leaders do not have children, they do not know what it means to be a mother or father and therefore have “no reason to worry about the future of the continent,” reported the Gatestone Institute.

The institute specifically cited the childless European leaders German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“Merkel’s childless status mirrors German society: 30% of German women have not had children, according to European Union statistics, with the figure rising among female university graduates to 40%,” reported Gatestone.

The Gatestone Institute is a non-profit international policy council and think tank “dedicated to educating the public about what the mainstream media fails to report” on issues such as human rights, democracy, rule of law, and national security. The group’s chairman is former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.

