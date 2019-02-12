Gavin McInnes’ Brother Attacks Alex Jones Inside Infowars Headquarters

While broadcasting his daily radio and television show, Alex Jones is brutally attacked by leftist and unhinged social justice warrior, Miles, who covertly infiltrated the building and just so happens to be Gavin McInnes’ brother.

Gavin McInnes has filed a lawsuit against the SPLC’s incorrect labelling of Christians, conservatives and patriots as “hate groups.”

Gavin and Ali Alexander joined Alex in studio to discuss the lawsuit and the path to victory that lies ahead.

Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version:

