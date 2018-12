Now that CRTV has merged with Blaze TV, Gavin McInnes has been immediately let go.

Why? Because Gavin has relentlessly battled against the growing liberal stigma that manhood is evil.

This is the poison the globalists would have humanity swallow.

Meanwhile, testosterone levels plummet, families are torn apart and our entire civilization is mutated into a liberal hell where the weak-minded rule over a disenfranchised population.

