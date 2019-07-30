Gavin Newsom Opens $50 million Donor Network to Kamala Harris

Ever since California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, he’s been actively reaching out to his influential donor network in an effort to give her 2020 campaign war chest a boost.

A political spokesman for Newsom, Dan Newman, confirmed on Monday that the governor has been speaking with past contributors to encourage them to help finance her campaign for president.

Newsom has been ramping up his efforts to court wealthy donors, who are mainly from his and Harris’ home state of California, since at least the start of the second quarter, according to a person familiar with the efforts. He endorsed Harris in February.

