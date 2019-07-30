Gavin Newsom Opens $50 million Donor Network to Kamala Harris

Image Credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Ever since California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, he’s been actively reaching out to his influential donor network in an effort to give her 2020 campaign war chest a boost.

A political spokesman for Newsom, Dan Newman, confirmed on Monday that the governor has been speaking with past contributors to encourage them to help finance her campaign for president.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsom has been ramping up his efforts to court wealthy donors, who are mainly from his and Harris’ home state of California, since at least the start of the second quarter, according to a person familiar with the efforts. He endorsed Harris in February.

Read more


Alex Jones’ emergency message to President Trump


Related Articles

Meet the Army Hero and Longtime Cop Trying to Unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar

Meet the Army Hero and Longtime Cop Trying to Unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar

Government
Comments
Freshman House Dems Raising More Money Than Republican Opponents - Report

Freshman House Dems Raising More Money Than Republican Opponents – Report

Government
Comments

Rep. Ratcliffe Tapped to Replace Coats as US Spy Chief

Government
comments

2020 Dem Wants to Be Taken Seriously After Being Target of Memes

Government
comments

The Untold Mueller Story The Media Is Hiding

Government
comments

Comments