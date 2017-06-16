Gay Democrat To Gay Republicans: 'You're A F***ing Disgrace'

Jeff LeTourneau, co-chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, was filmed viciously accosting two gay volunteers outside of a Wal-Mart in Fullerton, California.

Carl DeMaio, a Republican San Diego city councilman, and his husband Johnathan Hale, San Diego Gay and Lesbian News publisher, were gathering signatures for a petition to remove Democratic Sen. Josh Newman over his support for the gas tax.

LeTourneau approached the group of volunteers shouting, “Which one of you a**holes is the gay?”

“You and you, right?” said LeTourneau as he pointed at DeMaio and Hale.

“You belong to a f***ing party that writes our destruction into its platform,” he continued, “Get your shit and get out of here!”

The volunteers remained calm and replied, “You can intimidate all you want, sir. This is the democratic process.”

At one point LeTourneau pointed at Hale, who was filming the incident, and said, “You’re a f***ing disgrace,” before pulling out his phone to “Show everyone in the LGBTQ community.”

LeTourneau revealed that he is openly gay and said that Hale and DeMaio were disgracing the LGBTQ community on pride weekend.

In the middle of the heated exchange a woman wanted to sign the petition and LeTourneau turned on her, but the manager of the Wal-Mart location shut him down, saying, “She has the democratic right to sign the petition without being badgered.”

Looking defeated, LeTourneau stepped aside and allowed a group to sign the petition.