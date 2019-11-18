Gay Frogs: Alex Jones Reveals The Origin

Alex Jones reveals how he started the “gay frog” controversy during the latest episode of his “Prove Me Wrong” series taped on location in front of Google’s Austin HQ.

Inside Source: Trump Food Poisoning Chemical Is “Something New”



Millie Weaver joins The Alex Jones Show to confirm an inside source reporting the president’s last minute visit to the hospital was due to food poisoning, and the chemical found was “something new.”

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!