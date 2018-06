Gay staff at a global advertising agency have created a t-shirt printed with their own blood to protest against U.S. rules barring many gay men from donating blood.

They said a ban on gay men donating blood if they have had sex in the past year was discriminatory and should be scrapped.

The red slogan on the front of the “Blood is Blood” t-shirt reads: “This shirt is printed with the blood of gay men.”

