Gay Muslim Migrant Who Trivialized Terror Attacks to Represent France at Eurovision

A gender-bending gay Muslim migrant who trivialized terror attacks that killed 300 people over the last few years is to represent France at this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The choice of 19-year-old Bilal Hassani to perform his song “Roi” at the annual music competition is being hailed as a victory for “diversity” because Hassani wears feminine wigs, is homosexual, a Muslim and has Moroccan migrant parents.

However, he has come under scrutiny due to previous tweets and videos in which he supported anti-Semitism and joked about jihadist terror attacks on France.

In a 2014 tweet Hassani defended comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bal, a convicted anti-Semite. He has also repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes, a factor that might not help him as Eurovision is being held in Tel Aviv this year.

According to the Times of Israel, a video also “surfaced in which Hassani and two friends declare “France suffered a lot, attacks here, attacks there. Oooh!” to hoots of laughter.”

130 people were killed during the Paris massacre in November 2015, while a further 86 were killed in Nice the following July when a 19-tonne cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds of people by an Islamic terrorist.

A Republican senator wrote a letter to Eurovision organizers demanding they withdraw Hassani’s nomination for “trivializing” the jihadist attacks.

However, Hassani claims that the criticism all stems from his sexuality and his migrant background.

“It bothers some people a lot that my parents were born in Morocco and that I’m gay. There’s no denying that,” he told Le Parisien, adding that the insults made him “even more determined to respond to the haters.”

What Hassani thinks about the fact that gay people are still routinely incarcerated, tortured and in some cases executed in some Muslim countries and how this is compatible with his faith is not known.

