Gay Trump Supporters Denied Entry into Charlotte Pride Parade

Image Credits: Colorado Log Cabin Republicans.

A group says ‘Charlotte Pride’ is pushing them out of the Gay Pride Parade because they support President Trump.

“I’m very proud of my country, proud of my president, and was once proud of my community,” said Brian Talbert, who said he’s proud to be gay and proud to be a republican.

His truck has a Trump-Pence bumper sticker and ‘Not a liberal’ sign on the back window.

“I’m very proud of my vote. I don’t regret my vote. I will vote for Donald Trump again. I’m proud of my president. I don’t think I should be vilified because I’m proud of a U.S. president as an American.”

[…]

Talbert said Charlotte Pride sent him an email denying his application for a float.

Read more


Related Articles

Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

U.S. News
Comments
Fake Media: MSNBC Hosts Again Suggest POTUS IS MENTALLY ILL

Fake Media: MSNBC Hosts Again Suggest POTUS IS MENTALLY ILL

U.S. News
Comments

Feds Drop Bombshell: Up to 100 Girls May Have had their Genitals Cut in Michigan

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Never Warned State Election Officials Of Russian Election ‘Hacking’

U.S. News
Comments

Dershowitz: Trump Cannot Be Guilty of Obstruction While Exercizing Constitutional Authority

U.S. News
Comments

Comments