Gay Trump Supporters Denied Entry into Charlotte Pride Parade

A group says ‘Charlotte Pride’ is pushing them out of the Gay Pride Parade because they support President Trump.

“I’m very proud of my country, proud of my president, and was once proud of my community,” said Brian Talbert, who said he’s proud to be gay and proud to be a republican.

His truck has a Trump-Pence bumper sticker and ‘Not a liberal’ sign on the back window.

“I’m very proud of my vote. I don’t regret my vote. I will vote for Donald Trump again. I’m proud of my president. I don’t think I should be vilified because I’m proud of a U.S. president as an American.”

[…]

Talbert said Charlotte Pride sent him an email denying his application for a float.

