A gay conservative at the Trump rally in Grand Rapids believes Jussie Smollett is giving the LGBT community a bad name.

Alex Jones coins the term Smolletting: Which is when leftist pose as racist commenters to get their political enemies banned off social media Smolletting 1.The act of perpetrating hoax hate crimes against yourself to frame your political enemies 2. Brigading racist comments on social media posts to get political enemies de-platformed 3. Creating false twitter posts to frame a person for a hate crime.