Gay Vatican Sex Orgy Reported by MSM After Infowars Expose

The mainstream media finally reported on a gay orgy at the Vatican after Infowars guest Leo Zagami broke the news to Western audiences.

On July 2, Zagami published a sensational report detailing how Francesco Coccopalmerio, a key adviser to Pope Francis, was reportedly linked to a gay, cocaine-fueled orgy inside the Vatican.

His sources were numerous Italian-only news reports buried by the media and his network of insiders.

“Luigi Capozzi, Secretary of Cardinal Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, head of an important dicastery of the Roman Curia, was stopped by police after a raid inside an apartment in the Palace of the Former Inquisition where [he was] found in the middle of a drug-based gay orgy,” Zagami stated. “The police later proved that Capozzi, who was on his way to becoming bishop, is now being forced to retire in a monastery by the Vatican.”

It was also alleged that “Capozzi used a car from the Holy See with a Vatican number plate to bring in big quantities of cocaine to the Holy City.”

A day later, Zagami explained more on the Alex Jones Show:

The Daily Mail picked up the story not long after.

“Vatican police have broken up a gay orgy at the home of the secretary to one of Pope Francis’s key advisers, it has been reported,” stated the paper on July 5. “The flat belonged to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is in charge of tackling clerical sexual abuse.”

“Reports in Italy claim the occupant of the apartment is allegedly the secretary to Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio – a key aide to the 80-year-old Pope.”

The Vatican raid was likely part of the massive move against pedophile and human trafficking rings launched by international law agencies who were encouraged behind the scenes by President Trump.

“A few weeks ago I received a phone call from a professor – a very respected professor of economics at one of the most prestigious Italian universities – [who said] ‘Leo, something big is about to happen; they’re closing in on the pedophile networks,” Zagami stated. “Donald J. Trump is really doing what he said he would do.”

