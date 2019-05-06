Gaza-Israel Border Falls Quiet as Ceasefire Takes Hold

Image Credits: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images.

A ceasefire to end a surge of deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel took hold on Monday after hundreds of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli air strikes.

The latest round of hostilities erupted three days ago, peaking on Sunday when rockets and missiles from Hamas Islamist-run Gaza killed four civilians in Israel, local health officials said. Israeli strikes killed 21 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, at the weekend, Gaza health authorities said.

Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israel does not acknowledge ceasefire deals with Gaza militant groups, which it considers terrorist organizations. But officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government spoke of a reciprocal return to quiet.

