GCHQ Appoints New Director After Trump Spy Claims

MI5 veteran Jeremy Fleming will succeed Robert Hannigan as the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ in the aftermath of White House claims that the agency spied on President Trump.

Last week, sources revealed GCHQ might have colluded with former President Obama to spy on Donald Trump and his associates.

Fox News analyst Judge Napolitano said that according to three separate sources President Obama may have used GCHQ to illegally spy on Trump.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017

The agency dismissed the allegations after White House press secretary Sean Spicer repeated Napolitano’s claim.

When a reporter asked President Trump about Spicer’s remark he said, “All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. You shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox.”

Whistleblowers: Obama Used British Intelligence To Spy On Trump

