GDP Growth to Double Last Year's

Image Credits: Chris Potter.

The U.S. economy is heating up as the year progresses, with the second quarter pointing toward some of the gaudy growth that President Donald Trump predicted when he was running for office.

In its most recent forecast, the Atlanta Fed said the three-month period is tracking at a 4.6 percent gain, exactly double the 2017 rate and well above the 2.2 percent in the first quarter. If accurate, the growth rate would easily outdistance the 3.1 percent gain for 2017 in the same three-month period.

While running for president, Trump promised his policies would push the economy toward growth he estimated as high as 6 percent.

