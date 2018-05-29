Geert Wilders Calls For Release of Tommy Robinson

Geert Wilders, leading Dutch MP and prominent anti-Islamization figurehead, has called for the release of British political prisoner, Tommy Robinson, also pressuring his own government to address the issue.

“As the leader of the largest opposition party in the Parliament of The Netherlands I urge you [UK Prime Minister Theresa May] to honor the value of free speech and release Tommy Robinson from prison,” Wilders tweeted. “The UK should not have political prisoners.”

He later posted a video of himself delivering an address on the matter in front of the British Embassy in The Hague.

My statement in front of the British Embassy in The Hague today. Free Tommy Robinson!

My statement in front of the British Embassy in The Hague today. Free Tommy Robinson!

Restore Freedom Of Speech!

Additionally, Wilders has issued a list of questions to the Netherlands’ Minister of Foreign Affairs appealing for attention to Robinson’s plight.

The formal inquiry, which was co-authored by fellow MP’s from Wilders’ Party For Freedom (PVV), requests a response from FM Stef Blok by Tuesday morning on topics relating to Robinson’s situation and how it pertains to the greater scenario playing out across the EU.

The questions read as follows:

1) Have you heard about the arrest of British activist and Islam critic Tommy Robinson for “breaching the peace,” while he was covering a trial of Islamic rapists, and that he was within a few hours convicted to 13 months imprisonment? What do you think of this madness?

2) Do you realize that, if the said Islam critic has to spend his jail sentence among Islamic criminals, this may cost him his life? What is your opinion of this?

3) Does, according to you, freedom of speech also apply to Islam critics in the EU and are you willing to immediately voice your dissatisfaction about this violation of freedom of speech by the United Kingdom to your British colleague and demand his attention for the personal safety of the person involved? If not, why not?

4) Do you and your colleagues in the EU realize that you cannot silence the dissatisfaction in society about Islamization by prosecuting or arresting Islam critics, and that a large segment of the population will at a certain time no longer accept this and turn against you and your colleagues?

5) Can you answer these questions before Tuesday, May 29, 11 am?

Wilders has taken a keen in interest in Robinson’s case, while many other European politicians turn a blind eye.

As an ardent critic of the Islamization of Europe, Wilders weathers constant attacks on his freedom by both Islamists and state entities. He is currently in the process of appealing a 2016 conviction for “incitement to discrimination and hatred” for voicing his opinion that there are too many Moroccan Muslims in the Netherlands.

“Arrested for ‘breaching the peace’ while reporting on a Islamic grooming gang trial?” Wilders tweeted when news of Robinson’s apprehension broke. “Is this Saudi-Arabia? Has the United Kingdom become a police state? Jail = a death sentence for Tommy Robinson. Come to your senses United Kingdom!”

In 2009, Wilders was banned from entering the United Kingdom – despite being invited to show his documentary Fitna tn the House of Lords, on grounds that his statements about Islam would “threaten community harmony and therefore public security in the UK.”

Dan Lyman