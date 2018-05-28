Geert Wilders: Tommy Robinson a Victim of Sharia Law

Western Europe has already lost the freedom of speech in favor of Sharia Law, according to Dutch politician and fierce border control advocate Geert Wilders:

My statement in front of the British Embassy in The Hague today. Free Tommy Robinson!

Restore Freedom Of Speech!#TommyRobinson #FreedomOfSpeech #FreeTommy pic.twitter.com/VLq0Xo6xWq — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 28, 2018

Like Tommy Robinson, Wilders was also a victim of his government trying to silence his speech because his viewpoints went against the grain of globalism.

Wilders represents the Dutch populist Party for Freedom (PVV).