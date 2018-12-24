Gen. Wesley Clark Suggests Trump Being 'Blackmailed' To End Middle East Wars

Allies to the United States believe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blackmailed President Trump into withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria, according to retired U.S. general and former NATO Commander Wesley Clark.

Clark joined CNN Monday to question Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria last week, even going as far as suggesting that Trump was blackmailed to leave because his decision appeared to come from nowhere.

“And some of our friends and allies in the Middle East are asking, ‘Did Erdogan blackmail the president? Was there a payoff or something? What is it? Why would the guy make a decision like this?’ Because all the recommendations were against it,” Clark said.

These remarks by Clark are particularly fascinating given he spilled the beans in 2007 on the clandestine plan by the Military Industrial Complex to invade seven Middle Eastern countries – Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran – in a five-year period.

Bear in mind, this is long before the rise of ISIS and the heightened geopolitical tension with Russia in the region, and after the American people figured out the establishment lied about Saddam Hussein possessing weapons of mass destruction to invade Iraq in 2003.

After announcing the military withdrawal from Syria, Trump also pointed out that Syria’s regional neighbors Turkey and Saudi Arabia would finish off what’s left of ISIS and assist in rebuilding the war-torn country.

“President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria….and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right “next door.” Our troops are coming home!” he tweeted Monday.

“Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States. See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A!”

War doves former Congressman Ron Paul and his son Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) both commended Trump’s decision to bring the troops home, noting he’s taking necessary steps to end America’s foreign policy of perpetual war.

Now they are mad because he is STOPPING two wars. How about you just admit you hate the President, love war and have been wrong for the last 20 years on every part of foreign policy? Consider that my Christmas present. You don’t have to get me anything else. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Peace Is FAR Superior To War… Keep Bringing The Troops Home Mr. President pic.twitter.com/VPLGlAbsJH — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) December 21, 2018

