Gender Identity Politics Setting Stage for Post-Human Future

Rapidly advancing technology will be used in an attempt to alter and abolish humanity as we know it. The fight for a pro-human future needs to start now.

Shulamith Firestone, a key figure in launching second-wave feminism in the 60s and 70s, promoted the idea that pregnancy was a “barbaric” oppression on women, and that ectogenesis – artificial wombs used to incubate embryos – would solve the problem.

Firestone went further, saying that “cybernetic” technology would be used to restructure society, eliminate human jobs and break the biological family.

Watch this 1969 CBS news report on radical feminism which features Firestone promoting “bottle babies:”

Artificial wombs are now being promoted by feminists and leftist groups as “the only way to create a gender-neutral world.”

In her 1970 manifesto “The Dialectic of Sex“, Firestone advocated using “cybernetic” technology that would eliminate human jobs, foreshadowing present-day AI replacing humans:

“The division of labor would be ended by the elimination of labor altogether (through cybernetics). The tyranny of the biological family would be broken.”

The true endgame is a “rebellion” against human biology and norms.

The very meaning of what it is to be human will be challenged.

The push for “gender equality” and transexual movements are laying the groundwork for humanity to accept things well beyond currently acceptable norms; Motherless births in artificial wombs, “Enhanced Singular Individuals” who receive implantable tech, robots endowed with the rights of “personhood“, Biohacking and various other augmentations.

The social justice warriors of the future will be “Enhanced Singular Individuals” who have chosen to “upgrade” themselves with technology. They will clash with the “norms”, the rest of humanity that chooses not to merge with the machines.

If “trans” biological men can compete against women in female sports leagues, then enhanced humans with augmentations that give them an advantage should also be able to compete.

“Trans-genderism” is leading us to “Trans-humanism”

In 2013, Martine Rothblatt was celebrated for being the highest paid “female” CEO in America. She is a biological man.

Rothblatt is a prominent figure in the transhumanist movement.

Rothblatt created SiriusXM radio. She also launched the Terasem Foundation, which is seeking the ability to download a person’s consciousness “…into a biological or nanotechnological body to provide life experiences comparable to those of a typically birthed human.”

Rothblatt spoke at SXSW in 2015. The presenter asks Rothblatt, “What can we mere mortals learn from your experience?”:

We have already been told that if we want to keep up, we need to merge with the machines.

Social justice politics have far-reaching implications beyond what is currently being discussed. The fight for a pro-human future will only intensify in the coming years as the technological revolution alters our society in ways we have yet to imagine.

Extinction Rebellion wants to get rid of children.

