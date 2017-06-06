Gene-Based Therapy That Reprograms Immune Cells Offers Hope For Blood Cancer

A gene-based therapy that re-engineers immune cells offers hope to patients suffering from a type of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Multiple Myeloma

The United States has more than 30,000 cases of multiple myeloma occurring each year. The condition affects the plasma cells that produce antibodies that fight infection.

Between 60,000 and 70,000 American currently have the disease. Only about half of these patients are expected to live five years after their diagnosis.

Now, a gene-based therapy offers hope to patients suffering from this type of blood cancer. In an early trial conducted in China, researchers found that genetically tuning the immune cells of a person to target cancer appears to give long-lasting protection against the disease.

