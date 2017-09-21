'General Kelly Voted For Hillary' GOP Operative Claims During Analysis of 'Face Palm' Photos

Ed Rollins, a top Republican campaign consultant and adviser, revealed that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election – not his boss, President Donald Trump, according to Rollins’ sources.

During an interview on Lou Dobbs Tonight, Rollins made his information known to the national audience.

“What I’ve heard from sources inside who know Kelly, who is an honorable man and was a good general – he didn’t vote for [Trump], he voted for Hillary,” Rollins said. “So, I don’t think he basically is a Trump supporter, or ideologically a Trump supporter.”

Dobbs and Rollins were discussing Kelly’s highly-publicized ‘face palm’ reaction during President Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, which was captured in photos as Kelly sat directly behind the First Lady.

John Kelly apparently went through some sort of existential crisis during Trump's UN speech. pic.twitter.com/v0JUz21klN — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) September 19, 2017

Many speculated that Kelly seemed to be signaling to the world his disgust and/or embarrassment with the President, creating a ripe opportunity for virulent critics of Trump – especially those in the mainstream media.

Rollins and Dobbs noted that this is not the first time Kelly has been observed exhibiting negative physical reactions during the President’s speeches and appearances, prompting them to wonder why he has assumed such an out-front public role.

WATCH: Chief of Staff Kelly listens to Pres. Trump speak during the president's news conference at Trump Tower today – @kristindonnelly pic.twitter.com/YX86aXB8iN — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2017

“The man’s sitting there with his palm slapped against his forehead – what was all of that, and why should any president put up with it?” asked Dobbs.

“Well he shouldn’t,” responded Rollins.

“What is the excuse for having the man there, ringside at the General Assembly for such an important speech, playing the fool?” questioned Dobbs. “If he were in a drama class, that could be extraordinarily rewarding.”

“He has to realize now that this about the third photo shot they’ve taken of him looking disgusted, and I think to a certain extent he just needs to be behind the scenes,” assessed Rollins. “The Chief of Staff doesn’t have to be out front in the pictures, he can be behind the scenes.”

“The President needs to ask, in a private meeting some day with his top advisers, ‘How many of you are really for me? How many of you voted for me? How many of you believe in what I believe in? When I make a speech like this, how many of you are 100% behind me? And if you’re not, just leave.'”

White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was asked to address the viral photos of Kelly on Fox and Friends.

“I would certainly not read anything into that picture, any more than probably just like the rest of us, we’re tired trying to keep up with this president who’s working hard every day to help America,” she said.

Investigative reporter and Naval intelligence officer, Jack Posobiec, reported in early August that White House personnel, under newly-appointed Chief of Staff Kelly, were actively restricting the flow of information to the President’s desk – namely, articles from Infowars.com. Mainstream media caught up three weeks later when Posobiec’s report was corroborated by Axios.

