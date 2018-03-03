Generation Tide Pod: Anti-Trumper Tattoos 'F*** Trump' In Protest

You know what will really show Donald Trump you mean business as a member of the Resistance? Paying someone to tattoo his name on your lower lip … and the Left thinks this is the generation we should look to in leading the way on policy for this country?

Yeah, no.

for everyone who said i wouldn’t do it 😉 pic.twitter.com/0sv685m0lY — tess (@tessaparkerr) March 2, 2018

For everyone who said she wouldn’t do it, you should have told her NOT to do it.

Sure, a tattoo located on the inside of your mouth should fade over the years but still … wow.

Read more