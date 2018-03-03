Generation Tide Pod: Anti-Trumper Tattoos 'F*** Trump' In Protest

You know what will really show Donald Trump you mean business as a member of the Resistance? Paying someone to tattoo his name on your lower lip … and the Left thinks this is the generation we should look to in leading the way on policy for this country?

Yeah, no.

For everyone who said she wouldn’t do it, you should have told her NOT to do it.

Sure, a tattoo located on the inside of your mouth should fade over the years but still … wow.

Read more


Related Articles

Microaggressions can be ‘lethal,’ Profs tells Berkeley Students

Microaggressions can be ‘lethal,’ Profs tells Berkeley Students

Hot News
Comments
REI to Stop Selling Products of Major Outdoor Company with NRA Ties

REI to Stop Selling Products of Major Outdoor Company with NRA Ties

Hot News
Comments

Reporter Exposes Pedophiles Infiltrating Magic: The Gathering Tournaments

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: California High School Students Destroy Trump Piñata

Hot News
Comments

Top gun maker: We’ve seen ‘increased sales’ since Florida shooting

Hot News
Comments

Comments