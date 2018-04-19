Genetic Adaptations From Diving Discovered in Humans

Image Credits: Dr.A.Hugentobler / Wikimedia Commons.

Evidence that humans can genetically adapt to diving has been identified for the first time in a new study. The evidence suggests that the Bajau, a people group indigenous to parts of Indonesia, have genetically enlarged spleens which enable them to free dive to depths of up to 70m.

It has previously been hypothesized that the spleen plays an important role in enabling humans to free dive for prolonged periods but the relationship between spleen size and dive capacity has never before been examined in humans at the genetic level.

The findings, which are being published in the research journal Cell, could also have medical implications in relation to the condition known as Acute Hypoxia, which can cause complications in emergency medical care.

Read more


Related Articles

Debris-Dodging Spacecraft Could Use Bitcoin-Like Technology

Debris-Dodging Spacecraft Could Use Bitcoin-Like Technology

Science & Tech
Comments
Facebook Will Force Users To Accept Being Tracked Around Internet

Facebook Will Force Users To Accept Being Tracked Around Internet

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Science & Tech
Comments

New AI Reads Your Thoughts, Replays Songs in Head

Science & Tech
Comments

Is Twitter Censoring President Trump Tweets?

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments