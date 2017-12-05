Genetically Mutated Rats Could be Released in Britain to Tackle Rodent Problem

Genetically mutated rats could be released into Britain to help tackle the growing problem with rodents, Edinburgh University has said.

Scientists have launched a project to find out if genetically editing animals could provide a more humane method of pest control.

Figures released last week show that London councils receive 100 complaints about rats and mice each day with some local authorities reporting a 10 per cent increase in the number of rodents since last year.

Most pest controllers use poison, but rats are fast becoming resistant to even the strongest toxins, and poison risks harming pets and other animals.

