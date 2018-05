Gold prices just had their best day in more than a month as renewed tensions with North Korea pushed investors into less risky assets.

Trying times call for the safety trade, says one market watcher.

“It makes sense to hold it as a pure play because of all the geopolitical risk that’s out there. It’s still a calamity hedge,” Mark Tepper, founder and president at Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday.

Read more