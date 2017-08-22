George, Amal Clooney donate $1M to Southern Poverty Law Center to combat hate groups

Image Credits: Michael Clayton via Wikimedia Commons.

If money talks, George and Amal Clooney made it shout Tuesday, by donating $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center to help fight hate groups in the wake of tragedy and violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The SPLC, a leading civil-rights group that monitors hate groups and campaigns against bigotry, is partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice to increase its ability to combat hate groups in the USA by highlighting the dangers of white-supremacist ideology.

The SPLC said further details on what the money will be used for will be available later.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” Clooney said in a statement to USA TODAY. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

